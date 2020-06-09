Filmmaker Gautam Menon releases new music video: Watch it here

Renowned Tmil filmmaker Gautam Vasudeva Menon has released his a music video. The music video titled as ‘Oru Chance Kudu’ has Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Megha Akash and Kalaiyarasan.

Lyrics is written by Madhan Karky and music is composed by Karthik. It is part of the Ondraga Originals series. The trio of Menon, Karthik and Karky had earlier made three other music videos named ‘Koova’, ‘Ulaviravu’ and ‘Bodhai Kodhai’.

The music video was shot completely in director Gautham Menon’s house with a very limited crew. Sathish has done the choreography and cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa.

As per the director, the core concept of this song is love, friendship and misunderstanding. It’s about a guy’s attempt to convey good things about his friend to a girl, who has had a misunderstanding with him. And he does this in a funny way. Shanthanu and Megha Akash play the couple while Kalaiyarasan essays the friend’s part.‘