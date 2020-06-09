Gulf country announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions

The Qatar government has announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Qatar will lift the restrictions in a phased manner. A four-phase plan to lift the restrictions was announced by Lolwa Bint Rashid Al Khater, the spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

The first phase in the gradual easing of the restrictions is due to begin on June 15, the second on July 1, the third a month later; and the last on September 1.

The first phase includes gradual reopening of mosques . In the second phase, a gathering of 10 persons will be permitted, reaching to maximum 40 in the third phase with the related restriction to be lifted in the fourth but in line with certain regulations.

Flights from low-risk countries will be allowed in the third phase for priority passengers such as Iqamat holders who will be quarantined for two weeks.