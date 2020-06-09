DH Latest NewsLatest NewsKerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi’s daughter to marry DYFI president Mohammed Riyas

Jun 9, 2020, 05:45 pm IST

CPM state committee member and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas and Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are going to get married. This was reported by a news channel in Kerala.
As per reports, they will get married in a simple function on June 15. The marriage registration has done earlier.

