Kerala CM Pinarayi’s daughter to marry DYFI president Mohammed Riyas

CPM state committee member and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas and Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are going to get married. This was reported by a news channel in Kerala.
As per reports, they will get married in a simple function on June 15. The marriage registration has done earlier.
CPM state committee member and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas and Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are going to get married. This was reported by a news channel in Kerala.
Post Your Comments