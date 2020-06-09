‘ Narendra Modi has been a disappointment as a Prime Minister’, accuses historian Ramachandra Guha

Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha has accused that Narendra Modi was disappointment as a Prime Minister. The historian who is an ardent critic of NDA government has raised his criticism in a column written on NDTV.

” Narendra Modi has been a disappointment as a Prime Minister not because he has bad advisers or because some good advisers died relatively young, but because of his own faults and failings. There are three character traits in particular that help explain why, despite the two resounding electoral mandates he has won, Narendra Modi has not been able to deliver the sort of progress on the economic front that his supporters had once thought he would”, Guha wrote.

“The first trait is the suspicion of experts and expertise. As a self-made man, who has risen to the top on the basis of his own intelligence, his own drive, and his own will-power, Modi is suspicious of those with formal qualifications from elite institutions’, Guha added.

My column in @ndtv on the three traits of the Prime Minister that have cost India dearly: his contempt for expertise, his megalomania, and his sectarianism:https://t.co/N0rrlCOEEe — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 9, 2020

“The second trait, which is related to the first, is the cult of personality that the Prime Minister has built around himself. For the third reason that Modi has been such a disappointment as Prime Minister is that he remains a sectarian Sanghi at heart” the historian added.