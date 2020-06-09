Qatar airways CEO points an unwelcome gesture for expatriates

Akbar Al Baker-CEO of Qatar airways said there will be significant hike in ticket fare for international flights after the Covid pandemic subsides.The financial choke-hold during the global lock down and the reduction in passengers compels the airways to ‘increase ticket fares’,Baker said.

The Covid pandemic had opened new ways of business closings and MNCs are opting more for video conferencing and other digital means than to send delegates for meetings abroad.This had reduced business class and first class passengers considerably.

In the interview given to Al Jazeera,Baker said all airlines,rely on business class passengers for their prime throughput ,and reduction in business class passengers had to be compensated somehow, he said.