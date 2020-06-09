Ronaldo moves ahead of Messi to become ‘The worlds sole Football billionaire’ !

The spearhead of Juventus attack, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to earn a whopping amount of $1 billion during his illustrious football career. Ronaldo left behind his long-time rival and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to become the third sports star to achieve the landmark.

He is only the third sports star in the world to reach the milestone, joining the likes of Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather Jr before retirement, according to Forbes.The 35-year-old gathered a whopping $105 million (£83 million) in the past year from his wages and endorsement deals.

Ronaldo made a total of $650 million USD during his time on the field over the past 17 years,as per Forbes.Endorsements,from his own fashion and lifestyle brand CR7, his hotel chain under the same name, and his own museum located in his home town of Funchal, Madeira also contributed to the footballers wealth.

The first athlete to ever to do it is Tiger Woods, hitting the billion mark as early as 2009.