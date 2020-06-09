TikTok video of Bollywood filmmaker goes viral

A TikTok video by Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has gone viral on social media. In the video the filmmaker can be seen with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

Sharing one of the videos, in which Anurag can be seen matching steps with Aaliya to a hip hop track, he wrote: “Omg! This Aaliya… Things that she makes me do”.

This video of @anuragkashyap72 dancing with his daughter on #Tiktok is just too cute to not be shared on Twitter 🙂 #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/gn9bnUfUmI — Ashni Dhaor (@DhaorAshni) June 8, 2020

They also shot some videos in which the filmmaker lip-syncs to dialogues.