TikTok video of Bollywood filmmaker goes viral

Jun 9, 2020, 09:36 pm IST

A TikTok video by Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has gone viral on social media. In the video the filmmaker can be seen with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

Sharing one of the videos, in which Anurag can be seen matching steps with Aaliya to a hip hop track, he wrote: “Omg! This Aaliya… Things that she makes me do”.

They also shot some videos in which the filmmaker lip-syncs to dialogues.

 

 

 

