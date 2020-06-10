Boy stabbed to death and his brother injured in a quarrel

Delhi police has arrested three persons including two minors allegedly for killing a boy and injuring his brother during a quarrel. The shocking incident took place on Tuesday night.

As per police, a boy named Pramod and Deepak were stabbed by the accused in the Azadpur area. Pramod had died and Deepak is under treatment.

Police has registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).