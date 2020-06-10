Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market, the price of yellow metal has surged up. Sovereign gold has gone up by Rs.400 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 34,720 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 4340 per gram.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were down marginally at Rs. 46,570 per 10 gram . In previous session, gold prices had surged about Rs. 500 per 10 gram, following a Rs. 1,000 slide on Friday. Silver prices edged higher today as MCX July futures rose 0.14% to Rs. 48,165 per kg. In the previous session, silver had declined 0.11%.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at US dollar 1,715.94 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at US dollar 17.60, while platinum fell 0.3% to US dollar 834.46. US gold futures also edged up 0.1% to US dollar 1,723.10.