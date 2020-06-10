Covid-19 Updates: 1716 new coronavirus reported in Qatar

1716 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Wednesday by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health. Four deaths were also reported.

This brings the country’s overall COVID-19 cases to 73,533, and its death toll to 66. 1,844 infected patients have fully recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered cases to 49,413.A total of 24,116 people are still receiving medication at various medical facilities .

4,929 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests conducted across the country to 269,964 tests.