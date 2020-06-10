Covid- 19 Updates: India’s Covid-19 recovery cases exceed active cases for 1st time

For the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic was reported in India, the number of recovered cases had exceeded the active cases. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Till now, 135,206 patients have recovered and the total number of active cases is 133,632. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88% . In the last 24 hours as 5991 patients were cured of COVID-19. The death toll has reached at 7745. 279 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The number of total confirmed cases in India has reached at 276583.

Globally, at least 72.27 lakh people have been infected with the number of fatalities touching 4.11 lakh mark.