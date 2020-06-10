Covid-19 Updates: Kuwait reports 2 deaths due to coronavirus

2 more people had died in Kuwait due to the coronavirus infection. This was informed by the Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) citing the Ministry of Health. 1,126 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of such recoveries in the country to 23,288 .

The ministry informed that 683 new cases of coronavirus has been reported over the past 24 hours in the country, taking the total number of infection to 33,823. The death toll due to coronavirus has been increased to 275.

As per ministry, there are 193 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 345 persons have completed the obligatory institutional quarantine over the past 24 hours and will have to undergo 14 days at home isolation.The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in Kuwait has totalled 324,373.