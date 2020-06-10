Covid-19 Updates: Oman reports 689 new coronavirus cases

689 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total infection in the country has rised to 18,887. The newly diagnosed cases include 334 Omanis and 355 foreign residents.

One person has died due to coronavirus in Oman taking the death toll to 84. The country’s over recoveries from the disease has increased by 177 to reach 4,329.

There are 85 patients receiving intensive care treatment.Oman has conducted 2,658 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.