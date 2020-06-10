Fuel prices increased for fourth day in a row

Fuel price has been again increased in India by the oil companies. This is fourth day in a row that the price of fuel has been increased. Petrol price was hiked by 40 paise per litre, the price of diesel was increased by 45 paise. On Tuesday, the petrol price saw an increase of 54 paise per litre while diesel price was hiked by 58 paise.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.40 per litre from 73.00, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 71.62 a litre from Rs 71.17, as per a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Prices were raised by 60 paise per litre each on both petrol and diesel on Sunday as well as on Monday. In all, petrol price has gone up by Rs 1.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.78 a litre in three days.