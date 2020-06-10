Gulf country extends travel ban

Abu Dhabi’s authorities has announced the extension of the travel ban into and out of the emirate for another week as of June 9. Moving between Abu Dhabi’s regions – Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra – is also banned.

Employees of vital sectors, patients visiting hospitals and transport of necessary goods need to apply for movement permits.

Abu Dhabi first introduced the travel ban on Tuesday, June 2, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19

Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ and @DoHSocial, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 9 June. pic.twitter.com/FqM678SNBX — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) June 8, 2020

The extension of the restriction “aims to enhance the effectiveness of the expanded National Screening Programme, among a series of precautionary and preventive measures being taken to reduce contact, curb the spread of Covid-19, and protect the health and safety of all community members,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted .