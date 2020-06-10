Man nominates pet elephants as his legal heir

In a bizarre incident, a man has nominated his two pet elephants as his legal heirs. The man named Akhtar Imam, a resident of Phoolwarisharif near Patna in Bihar has reportedly handed over his assets to his two pet elephants, Rani and Moti.

Imam has inherited the elephants and has been living with them on his farm. Imam also runs a trust named Asian Elephants Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), has stated that he has officially nominated the two elephants as his legal heirs and all that belongs to him, house, bank balance and land, will be owned by the two elephants after his death. He has stated that he has done it to ensure that the elephants do not suffer after his demise.

Bihar: Akhtar Imam, an animal lover from Patna, gives his entire property to his two elephants Moti & Rani. He says, "Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned". pic.twitter.com/W64jYsED33 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Imam has stated that if the elephants die, the assets will go to the AERAWAT trust that he is in charge of. Imam has also stated that his wife had divorced him and half of his assets were handed over to her. He also accused that his son Miraj alias ‘Pintu Nalayak’ is planning to kill him with help from some smugglers.

Imam has also stated to the media that his own son had earlier implicated him under false charges of raping his girlfriend for which he even had to go to jail for some time. But Imam was later exonerated as there was no evidence.