Miss You Yuvi : Fans celebrate 1-year anniversary of Yuvraj Singh’s retirement

Jun 10, 2020, 01:38 pm IST

One year ago, on this very day, India legend Yuvraj Singh had announced retirement from international cricket after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years.

Yuvraj, in an emotional video, had traced his journey as a young kid who took to cricket only because he was scared of his father. However, Yuvraj Singh continued to ply his trade in overseas franchise-based leagues like Global T20 Canada.

Yuvraj went on to become one of the greatest shorter formats cricketers before retiring on June 10, 2019 and his fans recalled the day when Yuvraj hung up his boots as they started trending #MissYouYuvi on social media, tweeting how former India all-rounder inspired them through his career.

 

