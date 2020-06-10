Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain. Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,525 shares ended higher while 1,022 closed lower on the BSE.

BSE Sensex has settled trading at 34,247.05 higher by 290.36 points, or 0.86%. NSE Nifty has ended trading at 10,116.15 up by 69.50 points, or 0.69%.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries,Hindalco, Shree Cements, HDFC, ICICI Bank,IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. Top losers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, GAIL, Coal India, Titan, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries and UPL.