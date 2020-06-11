Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston: Watch Video

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, police said Wednesday, as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonizers and slavers sweep America on the back of anti-racism protests.

A Columbus statue was also vandalised in downtown Miami, and another was dragged into a lake earlier in the week in Richmond, Virginia, according to local reports.

VIDEO: A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonizers and slavers sweep the US.https://t.co/CICkVM4wg6 pic.twitter.com/MpURt87ydK — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 11, 2020

The incidents come as pressure builds in the United States to rid the country of monuments associated with racism following massive demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis last month.