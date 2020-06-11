DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston: Watch Video

Jun 11, 2020, 12:46 pm IST

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, police said Wednesday, as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonizers and slavers sweep America on the back of anti-racism protests.

A Columbus statue was also vandalised in downtown Miami, and another was dragged into a lake earlier in the week in Richmond, Virginia, according to local reports.

The incidents come as pressure builds in the United States to rid the country of monuments associated with racism following massive demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis last month.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close