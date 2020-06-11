Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market, the price of gold has surged up. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures jumped about Rs.550 per 10 gram to Rs. 47,157 per 10 gram. July silver futures on MCX surged about Rs. 950 to Rs. 49,014 per 10 gram. Gold prices in India include 12.5% import duty and 3% GST.

Sovereign gold is trading in India at a price of Rs. 4596 per gram and Rs. 36,768 per 8 gram.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.2% at US dollar 1,732.56 per ounce. Silver today declined 1.7% to US dollar 17.95, while platinum rose 0.5% to US dollar 836.38. .