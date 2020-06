Top opposition leader in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has been tested positive for Covid-19. Shehbaz Sharif is the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He is the brother of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif, 69, a cancer survivor, was currently isolating at home. Shehbaz Sharif had appeared on Tuesday at NAB Lahore after he was summoned by the anti-graft body to answer questions related to the assets beyond means and money laundering case.