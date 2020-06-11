Shocking ! Naked corpse lying unattended in waiting area at hospital ; video goes viral

India TV has revealed some shocking visuals of neglect and mismanagement from Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. The COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the NCT of Delhi has been the centre of treatment and care for thousands of patients during the pandemic and the shocking visuals offer a glimpse into the crumbling health infrastructure of the national capital that is now one of the worst affected cities in India after Mumbai.

The visuals taken by India TV reporters inside the LNJP hospital showed a naked corpse lying unattended on the floor, with no hospital staff around to pick it up or move it. Speaking to India TV, LNJP hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Kumar claimed that the naked corpse may have fallen on the floor while doctors were trying to resuscitate a non-responsive patient with chest compressions. He informed that for CPR and chest compressions, the patient’s catheter, drips and clothes are usually removed.

However, the doctor could not offer any explanation as to why the naked corpse was left lying there on the floor.