1517 coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

1,517 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Qatar. The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced that the total number of infection has crossed 76,588. The ministry also announced 1 more death due the pandemic, taking the death toll to 70. The total number of recovered cases has reached at 53,296.

14 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 229.