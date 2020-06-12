BCCI makes important announcement regarding Indian cricket teams’ foreign tours

The governing body of Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its decision on upcoming tours of Indian cricket team. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday has said that the recent foreign tours of Indian cricket team has been cancelled.

The team India was supposed to play a one-day international series in August in Zimbabwe. BCCI on Thursday has postponed India’s limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled for later this month.

NEWS : The BCCI on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. More details here – https://t.co/W0zQXwh98x pic.twitter.com/vDLtmCpYfg — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2020

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket. But it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardise the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus.”Shah said in a statement.