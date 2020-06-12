Covid-19 Impact: LEAD School Survey finds that 85% parents are now more anxious about their child’s future

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world scenario. Everyone across the globe is affected by the pandemic which has changed the world. And now a survey has found out that almost 85% parents are more anxious about their child’s future in the society . The survey was conducted among 5,000 parents from metro and non-metro cities.

This was found out by a survey conducted by LEAD School. As per the findings of the survey, the pandemic has caused major worry among parents of children belonging to class K-12. The study shows that over 85% of parents are now more anxious about their child’s future prospects.

The survey has found out that around 70% of parents feel quite worried about the impact of COVID on their child’s education. It is slightly more for parents of class 9 and 10 students; over 78% respondents are worried about their child’s health and safety; and nearly 40% parents have expressed concern about their child falling behind and missing out on a year of learning and education.

The survey also revealed that around 70% parents think they’re able to support their child’s learning at home, a trend seen among both fathers and mothers. Moreover, over 60% respondents see online schooling as an effective mode of learning and believe that it should go hand-in-hand with physical schooling.

As per LEAD School data, parents in the states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana feel they are not well equipped to support their child’s learning. On the other hand, parents in southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana feel they have been able to support their child’s learning.

However, not surprisingly, 79% parents said that they are able to spend more quality time with their children – a trend observed in both metro and non-metro cities.

