Covid-19 Updates: 36 deaths due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

Jun 12, 2020, 09:30 pm IST

3921 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever daily toll since the outbreak of the  coronavirus pandemic. Thus the daily infection has surpassed  the 3,000-mark for seven consecutive days.  Thus the total cases of coronavirus infection has reached at 119,942.

Of the total 3,921 new cases, 1,588 were recorded in Riyadh, while Jeddah, Makkah, and Hufof registered 391, 197, and 192 respectively. In addition, Khobar, Madinah and Dammam also recorded 176, 144 and 104 separately.

The  Health ministry  in Saudi Arabia also announced 36 new deaths, taking the total number of virus-related deaths  in the country  to 893.

1,010 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 81,029, leaving 38,020 active cases under treatment across the  hospitals.

 

 

