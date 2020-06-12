Covid-19 Updates: 36 deaths due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

3921 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever daily toll since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Thus the daily infection has surpassed the 3,000-mark for seven consecutive days. Thus the total cases of coronavirus infection has reached at 119,942.

Of the total 3,921 new cases, 1,588 were recorded in Riyadh, while Jeddah, Makkah, and Hufof registered 391, 197, and 192 respectively. In addition, Khobar, Madinah and Dammam also recorded 176, 144 and 104 separately.

The Health ministry in Saudi Arabia also announced 36 new deaths, taking the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 893.

1,010 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 81,029, leaving 38,020 active cases under treatment across the hospitals.