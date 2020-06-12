Covid-19 Updates: 6 coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

6 More deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was reported by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the Health Ministry. The death toll due to the infection has reached 96 in Oman.

1,117 new cases of coronavirus were also reported, taking the total infection in the country to 21,071. The newly diagnosed cases include 470 Omanis and 647 foreign residents.

The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have reached 7,489. There are 92 patients receiving intensive care treatment. Oman has conducted 3,502 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.