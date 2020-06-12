Covid-19 Updates: 600 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

600 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country. In the newly diagnosed cases 347 were detected among expatriate workers, while 249 were found to have been exposed to active cases. After this the total number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain has reached at 17,269.

Around 8,916 new COVID-19 tests were done in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests done so far in Bahrain has rised to 403,036. The overall number of active cases has reached at 5,330, of which 137 cases are receiving treatment and 10 are in critical condition.

A 48-year-old Bahraini female and a 60-year-old male expatriate has died due to coronavirus infection. 414 new recoveries were also reported, taking the total recoveries to 11,903.