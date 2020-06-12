Covid-19 Updates: Kuwait reports 6 deaths due to coronavirus

Health Ministry in Kuwait has updated the data of coronavirus situation in the country. As per the updated data by the ministry, 6 more people had died due to coronavirus in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. 520 new cases of l coronavirus were also reported in the country over the past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus infection in Kuwait has thus reached at 34,952. The death toll ha reached at 285. As per the ministry, 172 patients receiving intensive care treatment.911 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing to 25,048 the total of such recoveries in the country. Kuwait so far has done a total of 330,129 virus tests including 2,985 over the past 24 hours.