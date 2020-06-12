Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate of coronavirus improves in India

As per the data released by the union ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of coronavirus infection in the country has improved. The number of patients recovered has been increasing steadily in the country.

Till now, 147,194 patients has been recovered and the recovery rate has reached at 49.47%. At present, 141,842 patients are under medical treatment.

In the last 24 hours, over 6000 people have recovered of COVID-19. The doubling rate continues to improve and has increased from 3.4 days at the beginning of lockdown to 17.4 days currently.

The death toll has reached at 8498. The total confirmed coronavirus in the country has reached at 297535.