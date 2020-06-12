Covid-19 Updates: UAE reports 712 recoveries from coronavirus

513 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also announced 712 cases of recovery and 1 death due to the infection.

Total number of coronavirus infections in UAE stand at 41,499 in which 15,266 are active cases. Recoveries from the infection has increased to 25,946. Death toll stands at 287.

The new cases were detected through 44,000 additional tests.