“Gujarat is culturally a backward province”: Historian Ramachandra Guha shares offensive post

Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha has ignited controversy as he shared a offensive post on Gujarat. In the post shared on his micro blogging website, Guha has said that although Gujarat is economically advanced, is culturally a backward province.

“Statutory warning; when I post quotes by others found in the course of my research, I do so because I find them arresting in some way. I may (or may not) endorse, in part or in whole, what I am quoting. Reserve your praise or your anger for the ghost of the person being quoted,” Guha tweeted. He quoted a British writer and Communist leader Philip Spratt and said that “Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province… . Bengal, in contrast, is economically backward but culturally advanced.”

Bollywood actor and BJP Mp Paresh Rawal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaya Rupani has given befitting reply to Guha.

“Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians. Indians won’t fall for such tricks. Gujarat is great, Bengal is great…India is united. Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high”, replied Vijay Rupani