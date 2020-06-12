“If we are not humans, kill us now”: Bollywood actress Taspsee Pannu writes heart-touching poem on migrant workers

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has wrote a heart-touching poem on the plight of migrant workers who were suffering during the recent coronavirus lockdown. The actress has shared a video of her poem on her social media handle.

The video shows sketches of major incidences that have happened across the country over the past three months – from migrants dying on railway tracks to a young girl cycling all the way to a Bihar village. In the video, Taapsee can be heard saying, “We are migrants, do we belong to the country? If we are not humans, kill us now. We do not get much to eat, but we are showered with lathis when we are hungry. We travelled thousands of miles – some on cycles, some on feet. Some died due to hunger, some due to exhaustion but our courage remained intact. We were sent home on bus and trains but lost lives when we lost our way.”

A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.????? ??? ?? , ???? ??? ??, ?? ??????? ????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ????? ??? ? #Pravaasi #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/dB5yyYvEYB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2020

