Petrol, diesel price again increased in the country

The oil companies in the India are increasing the burden on the people in the country amid the coronavirus lockdown by increasing the fuel prices. The petrol and diesel prices are again hiked on Friday.

In the last six days, the the price of petrol has gone up by Rs. 3.31 a litre and that of diesel by Rs. 3.42 a litre. On Friday, the state-run oil companies had petrol price by 57 paise a litre and diesel price by 59 paise a litre.

Fuel rates are now at a four-and-a-half month high in India even as crude oil rates have slumped below the US dollar 40 a barrel mark.

New Delhi: Petrol ? 74.57 Diesel ? 72.81

Gurgaon: Petrol ? 73.75. Diesel ? 65.82

Mumbai: Petrol ? 81.53. Diesel ? 71.48

Chennai: Petrol ? 78.47. Diesel ? 71.14

Hyderabad: Petrol ? 77.41. Diesel ? 71.16

Bengaluru: Petrol ? 76.98. Diesel ? 69.22