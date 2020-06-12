Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gains.

BSE Sensex has settled trading at 33,780.89 higher by 242.52 points or 0.72%. NSE Nifty has settled trading at 9,972.90 gaining by 70.90 points or 0.72%.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharati Airtel, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Infratel, Shree Cements, Titan and Bajaj Auto.

The top losers in the market were ONGC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Wipro, Coal India and Kotak Bank