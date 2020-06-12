Suspending H1B visas to favor US job seekers on Trump’s anvil

Trump administration is seriously considering to cancel a number of employment visas including H1B in a move to appease the young work force. The unemployment in the US is at an all time high,only matched to the jobless rate of the great wars.The massive unemployment is triggered by the Covid pandemic which devastated the US economy along with world economy.

Scores of Indian skilled workers are hired by US companies on H1B visas,the cancellation of which may affect job prospects of many. The proposed suspension could extend into the government’s new fiscal year beginning October 1, when many new visas are issued, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed administration officials.

“That could bar any new H-1B holder outside the country from coming to work until the suspension is lifted, though visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected,” the news daily reported.