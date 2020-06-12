Tribal woman rescued from dense forest in Karnataka..! Unfurls horrific gang rape

A tribal women along with her minor daughters were discovered by natives in the deep forests of Karnataka.The women were apparently hiding and tried to escape from the natives when they approached with help.Finally they were rescued and given medical assistance.

What followed after was a revelation of a brutal gang rape and molestation, which the women claim happened during lockdown- in a factory where she worked.The women were tortured and gangraped in the factory for months.The women hail from the Dumka area of Jharkhand. They were tortured sexually repeatedly after getting their arms tightly tied to the machinery and other factory equipment.

Women along with her daughters are subjected to medical examination after the revelation.