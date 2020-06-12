US programmer designs facemask with LED emoji panel

Finally a mask that shows the wearers smile and emotions is out.The new Covid normal has masked many of the human facial expressions which create misunderstanding during socializing.

Taylor Global, a game programmer from US has come up with a unique mask with an LED panel which lights up when talking and has the ability to flash ’emojis’,which helps the audience and the wearer fare better in communication.Taylor took two months to design the ‘Emoji’ mask.

When the wearer speaks, the LED lights make a sequence of lip movements simulating the mouth. “It’ll help social communication a lot better while wearing this face mask”,said Taylor. The mask is made of cloth and the LED panel is connected to a voice decoder.The mask comes with a 9 volt battery to power the circuit.