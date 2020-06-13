1,956 recoveries from coronavirus reported in Qatar

1,828 people have tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Qatar. This was reported by theQatar News Agency (QNA). Thus the overall number of confirmed infections in Qatar has rised to 78,416.

1,956 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of patients recovered in Qatar to 55,252. No new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the country’s death toll at 70.

13 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from the infection, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 232.