Covid-19 Updates: Oman reports 1006 new coronavirus cases

Oman has on Saturday reported 1006 new cases of coronavirus cases. This has updated by the Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the Health ministry.The newly diagnosed cases include 435 Omanis and 571 foreign residents.

The overall infection in the country has reached at 22,077. 3 more people has died due to the viral infection in the country taking the death toll to 99.

The country’s overall recoveries from the disease has reached 7,530. There are 94 patients receiving intensive care treatment.Oman has conducted 3,135 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.