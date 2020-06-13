Family of Congress leader killed by terrorists slams Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

The family of Congress leader Ajay Pandit who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir has came down heavily against former union minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The family criticized the Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram for attempting to politicize the murder of the Jammu and Kashmir sarpanch.

Late Ajay Pandita’s daughter, Niyanta said on Friday said that Congress should not politicize the assassination of the ‘son of India’. She added that there was no need to play politics over her father’s death and that the family demands nothing but justice for Pandit’s murder.

“I couldn’t comprehend the need to politicize the matter. He suffixed Bharti to his name because he wanted to be associated with the country and not with any political party. I am naive about politics but what I do know is that whatever my father did was not anything to politicize. We want justice nothing more.”

#Exclusive | Ajay Pandita’s daughter hits back at Cong MP @ShashiTharoor who politicized killing of the Sarpanch. Don’t try to politicize this issue, my father was a true Indian. He served this nation: Ajay Pandita’s daughter. Pradeep with details. | #CongInsultsAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/kW0tM5EQgn — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 12, 2020

Ajay Pandita’s father also criticized Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for needlessly politicizing death of his son. “What does Shashi Tharoor know? Ajay made the supreme sacrifice for the country. Nation trumps politics. His statement is completely wrong. We want justice. Political leadership will twist and turn this incident, but all we want is justice.”

Shashi Tharoor claimed murder of Ajay Pandita was an attempt to create “Congress-Mukt Bharat”.

“The message is clear: “Congress-mukt Bharat” is what all enemies of the Idea of India want,” said Tharoor.

The Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.