Govt offering Lockdown scholarship of Rs 10,000 for all students ? ; Here’s the truth behind the viral news

A post claiming that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10,000 for college students is going viral on social media. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that there is no such thing and advised users to beware of such fraudulent websites.

Debunking the claims, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim- A message circulating on social media claims that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10000 for college students. #PIBFactCheck: It’s #Fake. This message is False and misleading. Beware of such Fraudulent websites.”

Prior to this, PIB had also dismissed a WhatsApp viral message that claimed to offer free Rs 7500 relief funds to each citizen.

The tweet said, ”Claim- A WhatsApp viral message claims to offer free Rs 7500 relief fund to each citizen. #PIBFactcheck: #Fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and WhatsApp forwards”.