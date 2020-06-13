Gulf country asks to cuts pay of expats or to dismiss them

The Finance ministry in Qatar has asked to cut the salary of expat workers or to terminate them. Qatar government has asked government-funded entities to cut spending on non-Qatari staffers’ wages as it tries to shore up its finances to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.The Ministry of Finance instructed government ministries, institutions and entities funded by the state to reduce monthly costs for non-Qatari employees by 30% from June 1, either by cutting salaries or laying off workers with a two-month notice.

Thousands of foreigners work for state-backed carrier Qatar Airways, which employed almost 47,000 people as of March 31, 2019. Expats also make up a large part of the workforce at Qatar Petroleum and its government-backed subsidiaries and affiliates. Both have already announced job cuts.