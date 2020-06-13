“India on its way to win a wrong race”:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre again

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued his attacks on the government’s Covid-19 containment efforts by alleging that India’s fast rise among the worst coronavirus affected nations in the world was due to a “lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

Rahul also posted a graph along with his comments on Friday evening which shows India overtaking other badly affected countries with a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

“India is firmly on it’s (sic) way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Rahul’s comments come at a time when India crossed 300,000 infections with more than 10,000 cases getting registered daily over the past few days. According to worldometers.com, India is currently the fourth worst-infected country, behind only the USA, Brazil and Russia.