Over 100 bottles of liquor seized from actress Ramya Krishnan’s car

Tamil Nadu police has seized more than 100 bottles of liquor Actress Ramya Krishnan’s car driver on June 11 night. The driver was on his way from Puducherry to Chennai, when the police, in a regular check, searched and seized items from an Innova Car.

As per reports, Ramya Krishnan and her sister Vinaya Krishnan were in the car, and they permitted cops to check the car. There were 90 bottles of beer, 3 black label and 3 black label red wine bottles.

A case has been registered at Kanathur Police Station. The driver Selvakumar from Abhiramapuram was arrested. Reportedly, Ramya Krishnan and Vinaya Krishnan later got Selvakumar released in bail.