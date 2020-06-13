This south American country ranked second-‘for Covid deaths’!

The South American power house,Brazil – on Friday claimed a rank which no nation would accept happily.With 41,828 Covid deaths Brazil surpaased UK in the number of Covid deaths to become the second nation with the most Covid deaths.United States still remains at the number one position with 1,14000 deaths and the infection is still to climb the peak with the states of Texas and FLorida recording the highest Covid positives this week.

Both Brazil and US has the characteristic feature of their Presidents taking the Corona virus with a lighter hand.Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the virus as a “little flu,” and berated state officials for imposing lockdowns while Trump infamously looked down on the virus with a racial bias- terming it a ‘Chinese virus’.

Brazil’s health ministry recorded 909 deaths in the past 24 hours, putting the total at 41,828.Latin America is the latest epicenter in the world’s battle with the novel coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.The region has recorded more than 1.5 million infections and 76,000 deaths, with no signs the virus is slowing.