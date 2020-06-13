Vijay Mallya’s controversial photos with Bollywood actresses goes viral : See Pics

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested by the UK Metropolitan Police extradition unit “on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud” on 18 April 2017. He was arrested on the charges of defaulting bank loans worth 9,000 crores and money laundering but later got bailed.

These are Controversial Pics of Vijay Mallya with Bollywood actresses and celebrities that went viral no time.

Vijay Mallya with Neeta Ambani

Vijay Mallya with Deepika Padukone

Vijay Mallya with Sophie Choudhary

Vijay Mallya with Sameera Reddy

Vijay Mallya with Shilpa Shetty

Vijay Mallya with Preity Zinta

Vijay Mallya with Neha Dhupia