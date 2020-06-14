‘Ayruveda medicine for Covid-19 found by Patanjali’: claims Acharya Balkrishna

Acharya Balkrishna, the CEO of Patanjali led by yoga guru Baba Ramdev has claimed that the company has found out an ayurvedic medicine to treat coronavirus infection.

Patanjali has earlier entrusted a team of scientists to find a cure for the disease. They worked day and night and identified herbs that had medicinal properties to cure the disease, said Balkrishna.

He further claimed that they have treated many people who had contracted COVID-19 and all of them have recovered and tested negative. Patients took five to 15 days to be completed cured, he said.

“We are conducting controlled clinical trials,” he said, and promised to offer evidences for the cure in the next four to five days.