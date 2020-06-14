Bollywood actor comes to the aid of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ Janitor

The janitor of the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS ‘ who first felt the jaadu ki jhappi, Surendra Rajan again felt the magic -but this time from a real super hero. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to the aid of the Surendra Rajan, who is also his R..Rajkumar co-star aptly at a time when he was deprived of all money.

Surendra Rajan,a lesser known character thespian was stranded in Mumbai after he came for the shooting of a web series and got trapped during lockdown. When Sonu Sood learned about Rajan’s plight, he offered his assurance that he’d send Rajan back to his hometown of Satna before June 18.

“Sonu Sood’s work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare.” Sonu has been applauded for his recent efforts in helping migrants get back home. He has been arranging for trains and flights to help them reach home.

The actors efforts were recently applauded by many NGO’s and even State government gave him a title “Superman Sonu”,part mockingly for his partaking in reaching out to the poor surpassing the administrations efforts.