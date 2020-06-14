Chief Minister announces ‘stricter lockdown’ on weekends and public holidays as cases increases

As the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered to impose stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays.

Singh asked Director General of Police to ensure strict implementation of these directives to prevent gathering of large crowds, as per a government statement here. The CM said such tough measures were necessitated on account of the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state and across the world.

All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, would be required to download e-passes from the COVA (Corona Virus Alert) app . The COVA Punjab App has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive information and other government advisories.

